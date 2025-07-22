Surrey teen stabbed to death in 'altercation' in downtown Vancouver

Investigators believe the 15-year-old victim was stabbed shortly before 11:40 p.m. on July 19 near the Vancouver Law Courts at the corner of Smithe and Hornby

Police are investigating the killing of a 15-year-old boy from Surrey who died Sunday morning (July 20) after being stabbed late Saturday night near Robson Square in downtown Vancouver.

1 / 1 Police are investigating the killing of a 15-year-old boy from Surrey who died Sunday morning (July 20) after being stabbed late Saturday night near Robson Square in downtown Vancouver. Advertisement

Police in Vancouver are investigating the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy from Surrey who died Sunday (July 20) following a "violent altercation" near Robson Square.

According to a Vancouver Police Department press release, investigators believe the victim was stabbed shortly before 11:40 p.m. Saturday night (July 19) near the Vancouver Law Courts at the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets.

A passerby called 911 and police located the injured boy on Howe Street. VPD officers and other first responders provided emergency first aid, however the boy died in hospital early Sunday morning.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Investigators from VPD’s Operations Division, Forensic Identification Unit, and Major Crime Section have been working to collect evidence from the crime scene, learn more about what led up to the killing and identify anyone responsible.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Vancouver Police investigators have been working non-stop to secure evidence, identify witnesses, and find the person, or people, responsible for this murder,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in the department's release.

“There may be people in the community who have knowledge or information that will solve this crime, and we’re asking them to come forward.”

Investigators believe there may be witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or others who may unknowingly have dash-cam video of the incident or aftermath.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage shot in the area bounded by Georgia Street (north), Smithe Street (south), Howe Street (east) and Hornby Street (west) between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on July 19 are asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide tip line at 604-717-2500.