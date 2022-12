A fleet of vessels paraded past Sidney’s shore Saturday evening.

Organized by Don Craigmyle, the maritime parade featured 10 vessels, which launched off Port Sidney Marina. The event raised funds for Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

RELATED: Records broken by Peninsula Firefighters Food Drive

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Sidney