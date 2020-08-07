PHOTOS: VicPD hoping to reunite stolen goods with owners after seizing items during traffic stop

If you recognize any of the items pictured, you’re asked to call the Victoria Police Department. (VicPD photo)
If you recognize any of the items pictured, you’re asked to call the Victoria Police Department. (VicPD photo)
If you recognize any of the items pictured, you’re asked to call the Victoria Police Department. (VicPD photo)

Are you missing any jewelry?

The Victoria Police Department recovered a large amount of stolen jewelry and a replica firearm after a traffic stop on Thursday (Aug. 6).

READ ALSO: VicPD officer cleared of any wrongdoing after teen suspect’s ankle broken during arrest

At approximately 4:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle driven by a known property offender in the 200-block of Menzies Street. Officers saw a large amount of stolen property in the vehicle and arrested the driver. In addition to the jewelry, officers recovered new shoes, sunglasses, power tools and purses. Officers also seized the replica firearm.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek witnesses to pellet gun shootings near Centennial Square

VicPD is hoping to reunite the stolen jewelry with its rightful owners.

If you recognize the jewelry or have any information related to this file, you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LOCATED: 38-year-old man last seen near Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
Next story
UPDATED: Three injured in morning crash on Douglas Street involving impaired driver

Just Posted

PHOTOS: VicPD hoping to reunite stolen goods with owners after seizing items during traffic stop

Items recovered after officers stopped a vehicle driven by known property offender

VicPD officer cleared of any wrongdoing after teen suspect’s ankle broken during arrest

IIO investigators determined teen was resisting arrest

UPDATED: Three injured in morning crash on Douglas Street involving impaired driver

Driver under influence of drugs, passenger with drugs both charged, police say

COVID-19 exposure reported on WestJet flight from Victoria to Calgary

Flight left Victoria on July 29

Victoria police seek witnesses to pellet gun shootings near Centennial Square

One pellet gun seized, investigation continues

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

RCMP looking for missing teen in Comox Valley

Jenessa Shacter was last seen going for a walk in downtown Courtenay

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June

Most Read