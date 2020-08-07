PHOTOS: VicPD hoping to reunite stolen goods with owners after seizing items during traffic stop

If you recognize any of the items pictured, you’re asked to call the Victoria Police Department. (VicPD photo) If you recognize any of the items pictured, you’re asked to call the Victoria Police Department. (VicPD photo) If you recognize any of the items pictured, you’re asked to call the Victoria Police Department. (VicPD photo)

Are you missing any jewelry?

The Victoria Police Department recovered a large amount of stolen jewelry and a replica firearm after a traffic stop on Thursday (Aug. 6).

At approximately 4:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle driven by a known property offender in the 200-block of Menzies Street. Officers saw a large amount of stolen property in the vehicle and arrested the driver. In addition to the jewelry, officers recovered new shoes, sunglasses, power tools and purses. Officers also seized the replica firearm.

VicPD is hoping to reunite the stolen jewelry with its rightful owners.

If you recognize the jewelry or have any information related to this file, you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

