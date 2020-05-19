PHOTOS: Victoria businesses open as province enters phase two of COVID-19 response

As B.C. enters phase two of the province’s plan to restart, businesses have begun to open and welcome community members back with some precautions.
Barber shops and salon doors in downtown Victoria were open with eager clients receiving hair cuts and other services on Tuesday afternoon.
At Nomi Salon, Michael O’Connor received a haircut from owner, Nomi Atif.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” O’Connor said.
Shoppers were also welcomed back into the Bay Centre, where select businesses began operating on May 19. Customers were seen entering and exiting the sliding glass doors and walking past signs that outlined customer health guidelines.
Natasha Crawford, owner of Brown’s The Florist, said the shop didn’t close but she has been seeing more kindness among customers. She said Mother’s Day deliveries, while challenging to fill, were accompanied by heartfelt messages.
“People are using flowers to connect,” Crawford said.
Tuesday the downtown Victoria store bustled with staff cleaning flowers to keep up with the demand.
Warm weather brought many people out and about on the streets as well, as pedestrians walked by stores to note new opening hours and signs that told customers businesses are back.
The province’s second phase in the COVID-19 response involves re-opening salons and personal services, museums, art galleries, libraries, recreation spaces, offices and dine-in options at restaurants that can allow for physical distancing.
–With files from Ashley Wadhwani
