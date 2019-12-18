PHOTOS: Victoria Fire Department honours fallen firefighters with new memorial bell and plaque

Victoria Fire Department Platoon Captain Oscar Pohl speaks at the ceremony for the Memorial Bell. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Dec. 17, 2019 – Victoria Fire Department Platoon Captain Oscar Pohl speaks at the ceremony for the Memorial Bell. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Dec. 17, 2019 – Members of the Victoria Fire Department Honour Guard prepare to ring the new Memorial Bell in honour of people who have died in the line of duty. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Dec. 17, 2019 – Members of the Victoria Fire Department Honour Guard stand to attention as part of a ceremony welcoming a new Memorial Bell. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Dec. 17, 2019 – A new memorial bell has been installed at the Victoria Fire Department. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Members of the Victoria Fire Department Honour Guard lined the hall on Tuesday morning in a ceremony to commemorate the installation of a new memorial bell.

“The goal is to ring that bell as few times as possible,” said Fire Chief Paul Bruce. The bell is rung every time a firefighter dies in the line of duty.

Bells, Bruce explained, have had a long-held tradition in the firefighting realm; they call people to duty, they signify when they’ve returned and they act as a knell when someone’s time has ended.

Before the new bell was installed the Victoria Fire Department relied on a bell attached to an older ceremonial fire truck for ceremonies. For years, the department was keeping an eye out for a bell that would work well as a standalone ceremonial bell. The opportunity came when the department upgraded its fleet with a new ladder truck bought from the United States which had a chrome bell attached to it.

ALSO READ: Last tweaks to new Victoria fire hall project coming to city council

“It was always a desire for the honour guard to have its own bell but money being tight, things being tight… it never came to fruition,” said Platoon Capt. Oscar Pohl. “On the front of that [American] apparatus was a bell, and it was all of sudden like the dream started to take form.”

American bells typically have an eagle on top, so a more traditional beaver was placed on the bell when it came to its Canadian home.

Retired fire chief Michael Heppell constructed the base of the bell out of scraps of wood he’d gathered while restoring some of the antique trucks.

Alongside the bell the Victoria Fire Department unveiled a new commemorative plaque with the names of fallen firefighters. In the Department’s 161-year history five members have died: Lt. Joseph Lund, Firefighter Fred Medley, Capt. J.C. Hucky, Firefighter Len Harper and Fire Chief Richard Couch.

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Victoria to honour fallen firefighters

Chief Couch was the most recent addition to the list, and the first to be recognized in a line of duty death years after he retired. Couch retired in 2006 and died in 2018.

“My husband is probably the first one on that plaque to be recognized for a line of duty death caused by the toxins he would have been exposed to, because he died of a very aggressive kind of cancer traced to being a firefighter,” said the former chief’s widow Joanne Couch. “I think for the fire department this bell is something that they’ve been working towards having and it’s very important for them to have this as part of their honour guard and they services they provide.”

The bell will also be brought forward at the annual BC Fallen Fire Fighter’s Memorial service, which recognizes all firefighters in the province who died in the line of duty that year.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
McKenzie Interchange delivers early preent

Just Posted

Oak Bay’s decorative streetlights have regular run-ins with large vehicles

Streetlights, which cost $5,000 to replace, are struck as many as 10 times a year

McKenzie Interchange delivers early preent

Rick Stiebel News Staff Commuters cursing the daily grind of the Colwood… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Our Place’s annual Christmas meal feeds hundreds

Community meal serves up 450 kilograms of turkey

Oak Bay father’s parole eligibilty must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence; justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

Bus with Victoria students rolled after it moved for Jeep on logging road: RCMP

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash in Bamfield

VIDEO: Oak Bay High stages a music and dance-filled Christmas classic

High school brings back A Christmas Carol for a second year

B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1

Vancouver drops third straight NHL game

Latest talks between WFP and USW 1-1937 stall: WFP

Workers have been on strike since July 1

Itchy bears, rogue balloons and a nosy neighbour: B.C’s most memorable power outages of 2019

BC Hydro releases its weirdest and wackiest power outages of the year

Spiky armour helps protect pooches from larger animals

The PredatorBwear harness, invented by two B.C. women, expected to be available in the new year

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

B.C. woman in wheelchair sues Air Canada after staff lift her into seat without consent

Bonnie Hayes alleges Air Canada employees lifted her out of a wheelchair without her consent

Most Read