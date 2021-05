Victoria residents downtown on Saturday afternoon. (Jake Romphf/News staff)

As some Victoria residents rolled through downtown on their bikes, some people’s sunny Saturday afternoon included getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

READ: Hot cars can be fatal to dogs left inside, Victoria police reminds public after distress calls

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria