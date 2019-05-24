PHOTOS: Victoria youth continue to gather for climate action

Holden Ostermann, age 2, participated in a youth protest for climate action at the B.C. Legislature on May 24, 2019 (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Victoria’s Raging Grannies sang a song of support for youth protesters at the B.C. Legislature on May 24, 2016 (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Federal Green party candidate Racelle Kooy (centre) held a sign in support of youth who had gathered at the B.C. Legislature on May 24, 2019 as part of a global movement calling for climate action. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Hundreds of youth and youth allies flooded the steps of the B.C. Legislature Friday morning in a continued effort to prompt climate action from politicians.

For months, school kids and youth have been inspired by an international movement started by Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg. In Canada on Thursday, 99 other cities also saw youth action protesters.

“Politicians say we should be in school,” said Emma-Jane Burian, a lead organizer of the protest “This is exact the reason why youth are striking, we know the science. The Earth is warming and humans have caused it.”

Burian continued to list evidence of climate change, and further called for politicians to get on board.

Federal Green Party candidate Racelle Kooy was a political figure who stood with the group, calling them inspiring.

“You are sounding the alarm,” she told the crowd. “You are building the social capital, you’re calling us out as adults and telling us not only what to pay attention to, but how to make the change. The change is now and the change is here.”

Protesters also heard rallying songs from Victoria’s Raging Grannies, and other youth action leaders.

The next step for the group was to come up with ideas for a New Green Deal, something inspired by an effort of the same name by the American Sunrise Movement. The American youth group is using the model of the U.S. New Deal to come up with clear steps for environmental policy change.

Gatherers broke into groups to brainstorm ideas which will be presented in an upcoming strike in the future.

