PHOTOS & VIDEO: 2024 Comox Airshow celebrates 100th anniversary of the RCAF

The CF Snowbirds returned to the Comox Valley for its first airshow of the 2024 season on May 18. Photo courtesy of Kirk Friedlich

After a nine-year hiatus, thousands of visitors gathered at 19 Wing Comox for the 2024 Airshow as Canada celebrates the 100th anniversary of its Royal Canadian Air Force.

Starting Saturday morning (May 18) at 9 a.m., spectators of all ages strolled down one of the airbase’s tarmacs to observe and visit a plethora of static aircraft from the RCAF, RCMP, U.S. military and more.

Shortly before 11 a.m., people made their way to the site’s boundary to witness the first flight of the day: a CF-18 demonstration.

Following the fighter jet’s show of prowess, Search & Rescue (SAR) crews displayed various operations, including rappelling a team member from a Cormorant helicopter and parachuting SAR technicians from a Hercules aircraft.

At 2:50 p.m., the iconic Snowbirds took flight. Despite the rain, the team of seven planes entertained a cheerful crowd with a wide range of aerobatic maneuvers.

