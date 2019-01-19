FILE - Women’s March in Vancouver in 2018 (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

PHOTOS: Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

Women and allies marched worldwide protesting violence against women, calling for equality

British Columbians took to the streets in the Lower Mainland, Okanagan and Vancouver Island Saturday for the global Women’s March, marking three years since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

Marches took place in New York, Washington, DC and Los Angeles – and as far across the world as Zambia – calling for equal rights, the end of violence against women and social justice.

In Vancouver, hundreds gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, where chants focused on #MeToo survivors, the Times Up movement, the rights of Indigenous peoples.

“When I say resist, you say persist,” shouted members in the crowd, many wearing pink tuques.

In other parts of Canada, demonstrators marched in below-freezing conditions.

Attendance in the small fishing village of Sandy Cove, N.S., exploded this year to 50 people, two years after the first march charmed the internet with its small-scale demonstration of just 15 people.

READ MORE: Women’s March returns across the U.S. amid shutdown and controversy

WATCH: Thousands join 2018 women’s march events across B.C.

Further west, in a downtown park in Montreal, a group braved glacial temperatures that dipped below -22 C. Jumping and stomping their feet to keep warm, they waved an assortment of handmade signs demanding justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women, an end to sexual harassment and abuse, and basic gender equality.

More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Truck convoy to honour Vancouver Island boy who died after being struck by vehicle while cycling
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. woman and boy, 6, found safe, RCMP confirm

Just Posted

Esquimalt needs urgent health care facility, mayor says

A severe doctor shortage is leaving Esquimalt residents scrambling for health care

Truck convoy to honour Vancouver Island boy who died after being struck by vehicle while cycling

About 50 to 60 trucks expected from Victoria to Nanaimo

Student Voice: Saanich students launch competitive robotics team

The Reynolds Reybots plan to share their skills with middle schools

Royal BC Museum’s newest series takes visitors behind the scenes

Adult sessions explores art, nature, history and more

Almost four of 10 Canadians have unlimited internet data at home

Fifty-four per cent say they telecommute at least sometimes

What are the worst parking spots in Victoria?

We are looking for the worst places in the city to park and need your opinion

Want to avoid the speculation tax on your vacant home? Rent it out, Horgan says

Premier John Horgan and Sheila Malcolmson say speculation and vacancy tax addresses homelessness

CONSUMER REPORT: What to buy each month in 2019 to save money

Resolve to buy all of the things you want and need, but pay less money for them

UPDATE: B.C. woman and boy, 6, found safe, RCMP confirm

Roseanne Supernault says both she and her six-year-old nephew are fine and she has contacted police

PHOTOS: Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

Women and allies marched worldwide protesting violence against women, calling for equality

Anxiety in Alaska as endless aftershocks rattle residents

Seismologists expect the temblors to continue for months, although the frequency has lessened

Women’s March returns across the U.S. amid shutdown and controversy

The original march in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, drew hundreds of thousands of people

Federal Liberals announce former B.C. MLA as new candidate in byelection

Richard Lee will face off against federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

No winning ticket in $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

No win in Friday night’s draw means the next Lotto Max draw will be approximately $17 million

Most Read