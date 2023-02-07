PHOTOS: Wounded Warriors team members run from Sooke to Sidney

Wounded Warrior Run BC team members ran from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Wounded Warrior Run BC director Jacqueline Zweng speaks at their 2023 warm-up event on Feb. 6. at the Saanich Police Department. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Wounded Warrior Run BC team members ran from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Wounded Warrior Run BC director Jacqueline Zweng speaks at their 2023 warm-up event on Feb. 6. at the Saanich Police Department. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Wounded Warrior Run BC team members ran from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Wounded Warrior Run BC team members ran from Sooke to Sidney for a good cause this past weekend.

The warm-up event took place Sunday (Feb. 6) to prepare the team for the main fundraiser, where they raise money for ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, first responders and their families.

“It feels like what we’re doing is really welcomed and needed,” Wounded Warrior Run BC director Jacqueline Zweng said. “We decided to do this one-day event to help our team get ready for the main event. It all just made a lot of sense.”

This was the third year the warm-up event has taken place, and Zweng said about 25 people who have been on their teams throughout the years participated Sunday.

“We’re all in this together. We had a lot of support on the highways. There were a lot of people honking and waving.”

The team started at the Royal Canadian Legion in Sooke and made stops in Langford and Saanich before arriving at Sidney’s Community Safety Building.

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said it was important having the team come by the police department.

“This brings us closer,” Duthie said. “The support through Wounded Warriors Canada has made us stronger and gives us optimism as we move forward. Having them stop here means the world to us.”

The main run from Port Hardy to Victoria is taking place from Feb. 26 to March 5.

“That’s a challenge,” Zweng said. “It’s relay-style. The mission is to spread awareness that there’s a group of people that are here to back up our community members that put themselves in danger. We’re not going to give up until we help as many people as possible.”

Those interested in donating or finding more information can visit woundedwarriors.ca.

Charity and DonationsWounded Warrior Canada