View Royal Fire Rescue extinguished a vehicle fire on Helmcken Road near View Royal Elementary School before the morning school rush Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of View Royal Fire)

Pickup catches fire near View Royal Elementary

Early morning fire causes traffic delays on Helmcken Road

Rick Stiebel/News staff

Quick response by View Royal Fire Rescue to a vehicle fire on Helmcken Road early Tuesday morning limited damage and delays to the morning commute.

The call came in just after 7 a.m. that a Dodge Ram truck had caught fire near View Royal Elementary on Helmcken Road, a major traffic artery at that time of the morning, said View Royal Assistant Fire Chief Rob Marshall. A woman, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was able to get out with her belongings without injury.

An engine, rescue truck and command vehicle responded and seven firefighters were on scene for about an hour dealing with traffic and the fire, which they were able to contain to the engine compartment. “The fire completely consumed the engine and the hood,” Marshall said. “Traffic was the biggest issue. We knew we had to get out of there before parents started showing up at eight to drop their kids off at school.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

