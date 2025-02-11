 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Dangerous driving charge laid in 2024 pedestrian death in Island mall parking lot

Police say modifications to pickup contributed to death of 85-year-old woman
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
250211-nbu-walmart-parking-lot-death-imgp5427
Police in Nanaimo stand by a vehicle involved in a fatal collision in the Walmart parking lot last March. (News Bulletin file photo)

Charges have been laid nearly a year after a senior died following an incident in a north Nanaimo mall parking lot. 

According to an RCMP press release, 24-year-old Jazmin Patenaude of Nanaimo has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing the death of an 85-year-old woman in the parking lot of Woodgrove Centre on March 21.

Police say the victim had parked her car and was walking toward the mall when the incident occurred. A pickup driver exited her parking stall, turned left, and struck the victim, knocking her to the ground.

"The charge of dangerous operation causing death is a serious one," the press release noted. "It signifies that the person operating a vehicle, considering all the circumstances, poses a significant danger to the public.

"In this case, the modifications to [the pickup], including suspension lifts, oversized tires, and tinted windows, made driving in a crowded parking lot at a busy mall unsafe. These modifications, which were not part of the original design of the truck, contributed to the tragic outcome."

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

B.C. Sikh temple president murder case adjourned again
B.C. Sikh temple president murder case adjourned again
Driver, 61, dead after apparent medical episode on Highway 19 near Woss
Driver, 61, dead after apparent medical episode on Highway 19 near Woss
Last month was the driest January ever recorded in the Alberni Valley
Last month was the driest January ever recorded in the Alberni Valley