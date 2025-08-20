Pierre Poilievre unveils plan to combat extortion during Surrey visit

Poilievre announced his plan at a press conference at 10 a.m. in Surrey

Federal Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre was in Surrey Wednesday (Aug. 20) to announce his plan to tackle extortion.

Poilievre secured a seat back in the House of Commons on Monday in the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection. He received more than 80 per cent of the vote.

The press conference was held at a Newton banquet hall that was shot at in a July 21 overnight shooting.

At the presser, he laid out his top three priorities on how he and the Conservatives plan to "end extortion and restore safe streets."

The first being the listing of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity. Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and Premier David Eby have also previously called on the federal government to take similar action.

Poilievre also wants there to be a mandatory jail time for extortion-related sentences. A three-year minimum for all extortion-related convictions, four years if a gun is involved and five years when it is connected to organized crime.

Lastly, he will continue to pressure the federal government to repeal the Bill C-5 and Bill C-75 bail laws.

More to come...