Pilot and passenger dead in seaplane crash near Merritt

RCMP say homebuilt aircraft went down Sunday night about 2 km northeast of the Merritt Airport

Two people are dead after their homebuilt seaplane went down near Merritt on Sunday night (July 28).

RCMP say they were called to the crash scene about 2 kilometres northeast of the Merritt Airport at around 7 p.m. When they arrived, officers found both occupants of the plane – a pilot and one passenger – dead.

The Transportation Safety Board told Black Press Media the airplane was an amateur-built Coot A amphibian aircraft, meaning it could take off and land on water.

Amateur-built planes are ones in which someone constructs it themself or puts it together from a kit. In Canada, anyone who builds an aircraft themself has to prove that the design meets certain national standards and make it available for inspection both during construction and before a first flight.

TSB is investigating the cause of the crash alongside RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. Anyone with information is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.