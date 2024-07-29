 Skip to content
Pilot and passenger dead in seaplane crash near Merritt

RCMP say homebuilt aircraft went down Sunday night about 2 km northeast of the Merritt Airport
Black Press Media Staff
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a seaplane crash near Merritt on July 28, 2024 that killed a pilot and passenger. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Two people are dead after their homebuilt seaplane went down near Merritt on Sunday night (July 28).

RCMP say they were called to the crash scene about 2 kilometres northeast of the Merritt Airport at around 7 p.m. When they arrived, officers found both occupants of the plane – a pilot and one passenger – dead.

The Transportation Safety Board told Black Press Media the airplane was an amateur-built Coot A amphibian aircraft, meaning it could take off and land on water.

Amateur-built planes are ones in which someone constructs it themself or puts it together from a kit. In Canada, anyone who builds an aircraft themself has to prove that the design meets certain national standards and make it available for inspection both during construction and before a first flight. 

TSB is investigating the cause of the crash alongside RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. Anyone with information is asked to contact Merritt RCMP. 

