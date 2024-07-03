 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Pilot dead in helicopter crash south of Invermere

Two passengers survived with non-life-threatening injuries
Black Press Media
web1_20240610200652-02392996f357a70e90a615935210e56cf63da2da89aa68297a9e83d0e732c8f5
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

One person is dead following a helicopter crash south of Invermere on Tuesday evening (July 2). 

RCMP say search and rescue crews were deployed to the area, near Brewer Creek, after a crash call came in around 7 p.m. When crews located the downed helicopter, they found the pilot dead.

Two passengers, however, survived with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to hospital. 

RCMP say the helicopter was privately-owned by a rancher, but that they won't be sharing his identity. 

The Transportation Safety Board and BC Coroners Service are investigating. 