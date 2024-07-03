Pilot dead in helicopter crash south of Invermere

Two passengers survived with non-life-threatening injuries

One person is dead following a helicopter crash south of Invermere on Tuesday evening (July 2).

RCMP say search and rescue crews were deployed to the area, near Brewer Creek, after a crash call came in around 7 p.m. When crews located the downed helicopter, they found the pilot dead.

Two passengers, however, survived with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to hospital.

RCMP say the helicopter was privately-owned by a rancher, but that they won't be sharing his identity.

The Transportation Safety Board and BC Coroners Service are investigating.