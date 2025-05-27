Pilot escapes, small plane bursts into flames after crashing in B.C. farmer's field

Cockpit fire led to bigger blaze near highway near Agassiz

A single occupant of a small plane escaped a crash in a farmer's field in the Seabird Island (Sq'éwqel) First Nation.

According to the Agassiz RCMP, at about 8:18 p.m. on Monday (May 26) evening, police responded to the report of the crash. The pilot was able to land in a field between the Lougheed Highway and Fraser River. After the pilot exited the craft, they attempted to put out a fire that started in the cockpit, but the fire quickly engulfed the area.

Agassiz and Seabird Island firefighters responded to the scene and contained the fire. The pilot was not injured and did not require transport to hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating this incident.