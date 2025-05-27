 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Pilot escapes, small plane bursts into flames after crashing in B.C. farmer's field

Cockpit fire led to bigger blaze near highway near Agassiz
Adam Louis
Adam Louis
12630582_web1_180627-lat-rcmp-file
File Photo

A single occupant of a small plane escaped a crash in a farmer's field in the Seabird Island (Sq'éwqel) First Nation. 

According to the Agassiz RCMP, at about 8:18 p.m. on Monday (May 26) evening, police responded to the report of the crash. The pilot was able to land in a field between the Lougheed Highway and Fraser River. After the pilot exited the craft, they attempted to put out a fire that started in the cockpit, but the fire quickly engulfed the area. 

Agassiz and Seabird Island firefighters responded to the scene and contained the fire. The pilot was not injured and did not require transport to hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating this incident.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Adam Louis

About the Author: Adam Louis

Read more

More News

Hundreds sign petition in opposition of new Penticton pickleball courts
Hundreds sign petition in opposition of new Penticton pickleball courts
Physician speaks out on pediatric care crisis in Kelowna
Physician speaks out on pediatric care crisis in Kelowna
Langley MLA losing dual role as Township councillor
Langley MLA losing dual role as Township councillor