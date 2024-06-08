Pilot makes emergency landing at Manning Park

A small plane from Sechelt to Penticton made an emergency landing in Manning Park

A pilot flying a small plane from Sechelt to Penticton made an emergency landing in Manning Park Thursday, June 7, at about 10:30 a.m.

According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Neil Potter, the pilot sustained only minor injuries.

He was examined by Emergency Services and released at the scene.

Potter said the man was flying alone when the plane began experiencing mechanical problems.

Looking for a place to land, he decided on Lightening Lake.

"It was a bit of a rough landing," said Potter.

The plane, which was equipped pontoons as well as traditional landing gear, hit the water but overshot the landing came to rest in some trees by the beach.