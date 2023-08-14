Pilot missing after leaving scene of helicopter crash in North Okanagan

A small dog is also missing after the crash

UPDATE: Monday, Aug. 14. 11:15 a.m.

Police are investigating after a helicopter crashed on the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake Saturday.

RCMP received a report of a crash near the 2700-block of Mabel Lake Road in the Hupel neighbourhood at approximately 8:23 p.m. Emergency personnel responded with eight ambulances.

Four people were on board the helicopter. Three were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. One person, believed to be the pilot, left the scene in a vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency personnel and remains unaccounted for.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL

A helicopter crash on the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake late Saturday (Aug. 12) night has sent two people to the hospital.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, an incident took place around 8 p.m., where a small helicopter crashed into the river. Two people have been sent to the hospital.

Additionally, according to Brianna Megan Winrow, a small chihuahua is missing, after being involved in the crash.

The chihuahua, named Chalupa, was last seen wearing a red therapy vest. Phone or text: 250-878-6497 or 250-864-4491 if seen.

The condition of the two people, and chihuahua, is unknown.

The Morning Star will update with more information.

READ MORE: Vernon gallery seeks Indigenous artworks for gift shop

READ MORE: Extreme temperatures hitting B.C.’s Interior

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.