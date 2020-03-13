Pilot program opens door to senior driving testing in Sooke

Senior drivers are now able to take their enhanced road assessments in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sometimes even those who have had a driver’s licence for years must take a road test, and now seniors can take the test in Sooke.

After several years of advocacy efforts, ICBC is piloting enhanced road assessments in Sooke.

Enhanced road assessments, commonly referred to as an ERA, are available in Sooke one day per month. So far, four assessments have been scheduled between January and March, though one was cancelled due to weather conditions.

In 2018, 6,565 drivers were referred by RoadSafetyBC to complete an ERA throughout the province.

Offering assessments locally will allow seniors who require testing to renew their driver’s licences in their home community, stated a District of Sooke press release. There’s no fee for driver’s to take the ERA.

RoadSafetyBC is conducting a four to six-month pilot evaluation to determine whether Sooke will continue as a permanent ERA location. The evaluation plan includes a review of overall volumes, residency of drivers completing the assessment in Sooke, and licensing outcomes in comparison to other ERA locations.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait is the pilot program be extended to at least 12 months with consideration given to permanent service in Sooke.

“I’m pleased to see that advocacy in action has resulted in additional services for Sooke residents,” Tait said in a written statement.

“However having a 12-month test period will allow for more complete data and analysis and also allow time for Sooke residents to become aware of this new option.”

For further information regarding ERA, please contact RoadSafetyBC at 1-855-387-7747.



