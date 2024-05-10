Pilots reject WestJet Encore deal; airline says operations as normal

Union says members want to see more action to improve recruitment, retention and morale

The union representing WestJet Encore pilots says its members rejected the tentative deal reached last month, with just over half voting the agreement down.

The union says despite improvements to compensation and scheduling, the pilots wanted to see more action from WestJet to address ongoing issues with pilot recruitment, retention and morale.

WestJet says it was disappointed to learn that pilots voted down what it calls a competitive agreement within Canada’s airline industry.

The airline says the results of the ratification vote do not impact operations.

Pilots with WestJet’s regional subsidiary approved a strike mandate on April 2 by 97 per cent.

The union says the vote result shows pilots have a “deep-seated feeling” that the company is failing to recognize workers’ needs beyond compensation.

