Ping pong helps Vancouver Island seniors deal with Parkinson's disease

Table tennis group assists variety of players

Bob Biljetina has been a member of the Parksville Table Tennis Society for four years now.

It's an important recreational activity for the 72-year-old Parksville man as it helps him with Parkinson's disease, a progressive brain disorder that causes movement problems, stiffness and balance issues.

Biljetina said when he was diagnosed with the debilitating disease four years ago, he refused to slow down and allow it to take control of his life. He wanted to maintain a quality of life that is full of life, energy and positivity. He found table tennis or ping pong to be a wonderful cure.

When he joined the Parksville club, which plays regularly at the Bradley Centre in Errington every Monday afternoon from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., he felt good.

"I have been playing four years with Mr. Parkinson and so far I don't win," said Biljetina. "But I am alive. That's good enough. Playing ping pong helps me move. If I don't play, if I don't do anything I get rusty and my motions get limited."

He also quipped, "I sometimes get grumpy with my wife."

Biljetina took part in the Winter 2025 Friendly Table Tennis Tournament, hosted by the Parksville Table Tennis Society, at the Bradley Centre on Feb. 8. He was excited to compete and it definitely got his energy flowing. Although he didn't win, Biljetina said while competing and playing is nice and makes him healthy, he finds the off the court activity to be a lot more significant.

"The social thing is more important than the game," said Biljetina. "You see nice people playing, everyone trying to help each other. And you learn from each other too."

Another member of the club dealing with Parkinson's is Rema Stroink. She joined the club upon hearing how the sport is helping Biljetina. She just started playing three months ago and is loving every minute of it. The positive feeling she has gained from the sport that greatly helped her overcome the effects of Parkinson's disease, which she was diagnosed with seven years ago.

"It makes you flexible," said the 65-year-old from Errington. "If I don't play I really notice it. My body moves better when I play ping pong, also pickleball, badminton and walking."

Stroink suffers from tremors caused by the disease. Whenever she plays, the symptoms can be at times devastating to her.

"It's very frustrating sometimes when my hand won't do what it's supposed to do," said Stroink, who does her best to keep busy all the time.

The Parksville Table Tennis Society is proud to have Biljetina and Stroink as members. They regard them as an inspiration to those impacted by Parkinson's.

Biljetina advised, "don't be scared just because you have Parkinson's. Come out and play and it will make you feel good."

Research have shown that table tennis can help improve hand-eye co-ordination, balance and concentration. It also builds muscle movement, strength and mood.

Those wishing to play, the Parkville Table Tennis Society offers drop-in sessions open to all ages and skill levels. Interested participants can contact the club by email at info@ParksvilleTableTennis.com.