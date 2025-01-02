Pipe bomb found, disposed of on New Year's Day in Kamloops

Explosives team called to Kamloops beach on New Year's Day

RCMP say the new year could have started with a dangerous bang in Kamloops after an explosive was found.

Police were called to the area of Schubert Drive and Richmond Avenue on Wednesday (Jan. 1) where a "suspicious" item had been found on the beach. An explosive disposal unit was called in.

Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said that based on the appearance of the item, officers "believed it was a very small pipe bomb, which was later confirmed."

Police are now looking for more information about the pipe bomb. Witnesses, or anyone who has information about the incident, is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000. The file number is 2025-68.