Pirate raids moored Caddy Bay boat for $4,000 worth of sails, anchor

$15,000 boat and motor also stolen from Ripon Road

A moored boat in Cadboro Bay (near the pictured Royal Victoria Yacht Club) was raided for about $4,000 worth of goods including sails and an anchor. (Black Press File Photo)

A modern day pirate recently raided a sailboat moored in Cadboro Bay and made off with sails, ropes and an anchor valued at approximately $4,000.

The theft occurred sometime between Sept. 14 and 24, when the owner reported it to Oak Bay Police.

It was one of two significant marine related incidents reported to the Oak Bay Police the week of Sept. 23 to 29.

The other report came on Sunday, that between 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday, someone took a white Mercury inflatable dinghy powered by a Mercury 20-horsepower outboard motor from 3400-block of Ripon Road. The value is believed to be approximately $15,000.

On Friday, Sept. 27, police stopped a vehicle on Cadboro Bay Road at Bowker Avenue. The driver showed signs of consuming liquor and blew two breath samples – both resulting in a fail.

The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and their vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

On Saturday, police were notified that a wallet was stolen overnight from a car in the 2000-block of Carrick Street.

