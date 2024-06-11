B.C. shoppers band together to stop reckless driver

Multiple vehicles were hit in the Meadowtown Shopping Centre

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a driver on June 9 after he hit multiple vehicles in the Meadowtown Shopping Centre.

It was quite the hectic scene at Meadowtown Shopping Centre on Sunday afternoon as a driver smashed into multiple vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Ridge Meadows RCMP received several calls at approximately 5 p.m. regarding a truck ramming into vehicles in the shopping mall parking lot.

A video taken by Kyle Steffler shows the pickup truck travelling through the parking lot with visible damage on the front of the vehicle.

According to Steffler and other witnesses, the truck broke the bumper on a minivan and then proceeded to drive away from the incident.

Multiple bystanders attempted to convince the driver to stop, with a tow truck even blocking the path.

However, the driver managed to escape the parking lot after hitting several more vehicles and was intercepted by police on Lougheed Highway.

"Police spoke with several concerned citizens and the driver was arrested," confirmed the Ridge Meadows RCMP.