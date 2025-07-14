UPDATE: Placer Creek fire east of Princeton now 725 hectares

The fire was sparked on Saturday, July 12.

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m. The Placer Creek wildfire has continued to grow and is now 725 hectares in size.

There are 23 firefighters attending to the blaze, and one helicopter. BC Wildfire Services personnel are on site assessing objectives and establishing a guard along the west flank of the fire. They are being assisted by aerial resources.

ORIGINAL: The Placer Creek wildfire has grown to 241 hectares in size.

Sparked on Saturday, July 12, the fire east of Princeton and South of Penticton, near E.C. Manning Provincial Park has been classified as out of control.

No current evacuation alerts or orders are in place.