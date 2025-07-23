Placer Creek wildfire south of Princeton now held, mop-up underway

The fire was the last in the Similkameen burning out-of-control

More rain and cool temperatures have led to the Placer Creek Wildfire south of Princeton being held.

The July 22 update from the BC Wildfire Service stated that the fire is currently projected to remain within its current 3,109-hectare boundaries given the fuel and weather conditions available to it.

The 141 ground personnel remain active and continue to expand the control lines around the fire's northern and western flanks, as well as moving into mop-up activities. Those assisting in felling dangerous trees are helping to ensure work areas are safe.

Three of the helicopters previously deployed to the fire have been called off, with the remaining five still supporting crews on the ground.

The fire activity over the last two days has been Rank 1 (smouldering surface fire) and Rank 2 (low vigour surface fire), the BCWS said.

The area has received about 12 mm of rain over the previous 36 hours, and cool temperatures are expected to continue through July 22, before warming up over the coming days.

Crews have been doing small-scale hand ignitions when possible to remove unburned fuel between the fire's main body and the control lines.

On the western flank, crews have set up a guard up to 25 feet into the burn, and along the northern flank, crews have been able to work up to 100 feet into the black from the control line.

While on the eastern and southern flanks, the Placer Creek fire is smouldering in high-elevation areas with limited available fuel, and the growth has burned into areas of burn scars left from previous wildfire seasons.

With Placer Creek moved to held status, all of the wildfires in the Similkameen are either held or under control.

Placer Creek was discovered on July 12, one of several that were reported in the area over a 48-hour period, including the August Lake fire next to Princeton, the Lower Young Creek fire outside the Cathedral Provincial Park and a fire near the Ashnola.