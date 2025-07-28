Plane suffers mechanical failure, overshoots runway at Vancouver Island airport

Airport manager: Pilot walks away uninjured from Qualicum Beach incident

Emergency responders rushed to the scene on July 26 when a plane reportedly suffered a mechanical failure mid-flight, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Qualicum Beach Airport.

The airport authority was contacted by the owner of the plane, a Cessna 206, about the incident, which prompted the airport to activate its emergency response plan, according to Kevin Goldfuss, manager of Qualicum Beach Airport.

“We were notified that one of their aircraft had an in-flight mechanical failure and as a result landed on runway 29, overshot the runway and went through the perimeter fence,” Goldfuss said. “Luckily, there was no injuries.”

Oceanside RCMP, BC EHS, the airport manager and Qualicum Beach Fire Rescue responded to the incident shortly after 6:30 p.m.

“The lone occupant of the plane walked away,” Fire Chief Peter Cornell said, and added there was no fire.

The Transportation Safety Board was contacted was provided with all the details airport staff had, with the file handed over to the TSB, according to Goldfuss.

The TSB confirmed it is aware of the incident and is collecting information and assessing.

The plane was towed away from the site on July 28 and placed in one of the airport hangars.