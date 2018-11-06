Pearkes Arena, home of the Saanich Braves, remains Saanich’s top public arena despite its age of more than 50 years. (Black Press file photo)

Plans by mayor-elect Haynes point to problems surrounding Pearkes arena

Age of Saanich’s most important public arena tops half century

Mayor-elect Fred Haynes’ public support for a new hockey arena in Saanich raises questions about the long-term future of Pearkes Recreation Centre.

The arena — which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year — remains Saanich’s primary public arena even as “maintenance and life-cycle replacement issues” are increasing each year, as outlined in the District’s strategic facilities master plan.

RELATED: Family front and centre at Pearkes Arena anniversary celebrations

Identified issues with the facility include its low capacity to withstand seismic activity, a concern considering its designation as of one Saanich’s community assembly locations.

“Facility staff also note that the ice rink concrete floor slab is far beyond its designed life, has numerous cracks and should be replaced within the next three to five years,” reads the report.

Should Saanich invest resources into the floor, it should also consider addressing the seismic capacity of the structure, it adds.

RELATED: Watch: Saanich responds to mock emergency for ammonia Leak

Notably though, the report does not include the arena among the buildings that staff consider the highest priority — the parks and public works yard, fire hall no. 2, and the police station.

The arena instead falls into the category of facilities below the category of buildings deemed highest priority. According to the report, services delivery at these buildings remains “manageable” over the next four to seven years. “Capacity issues may be critical requiring attention with [eight to 15 years].”

RELATED: Saanich faces uncertain costs over public works yard

The report also warns that the facility’s current condition will require “heightened attention and increased funding” within a foreseeable period of five to 10 years.

Overall, the staff report does not consider the replacement of the arena of the highest priority, but nonetheless makes a case for looking at it sooner rather than later. Notably, the report leaves open the possibility of either renovating the existing structure, as well as “options for removal and replacement with new structure built to building code for community emergency assembly purposes.”

As for the rest of Pearkes, the report says the municipality will be able to deliver programs without any difficulties.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death
Next story
Victoria-born former president and CEO of BC Transit earned $350,862 in 2017-18.

Just Posted

New organization to host Great Canadian Beer Festival starting in 2019

Longtime beer festival board pours their last pint, hands reins to Victoria Beer Week Society

Movember muzzies appear on buses and firetrucks in Victoria

Cuts for Nuts event marks evolution of the Mo

Victoria-born former president and CEO of BC Transit earned $350,862 in 2017-18.

The board overseeing B.C. Transit replaced Manuel Achadinha in April 2018.

Survey says, North Saanich is the safest place in British Columbia

Colwood is the second-safest, Saanich fifth, Sidney sixth, Oak Bay seventh

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

1 year later: Police pay tribute to B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts

18-year-old Nanaimo girl has been missing since Halloween

Police hope public can help find Xena John

Glass Tiger hits reimagined, brought to the stage

The pride of Newmarket Ont. performs songs from 31 at the McPherson Playhouse

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

PETER DOLEZAL: Equity markets – stumbles and challenges

Peter Dolezal is the author of three books, including his recent Third Edition of The Smart Canadian Wealth-Builder.

Most Read