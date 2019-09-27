Plans for new crosswalk in Colwood and re-design of intersection

Crosswalk to be installed at Latoria and Wishart roads

The City of Colwood is installing a new crosswalk at Latoria and Wishart Roads. (Google Maps)

A new crosswalk is being installed in Colwood at the intersection of Latoria and Wishart roads.

According to the City of Colwood’s website, work is expected to take between seven and 10 days to be complete, depending on coordination with the line painting contractor.

“This is just one step towards improving pedestrian safety in this area, particularly for students walking to and from Royal Bay Secondary School and people accessing Latoria Creek Park,” the website reads.

READ ALSO: Colwood taking steps to improve intersection safety after two motor vehicle incidents in one week

The City is asking drivers to obey speed limits and take extra care to watch for pedestrians.

The intersection at Latoria Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway is also being looked at by the City of Colwood, transportation consultants and local developers.

A re-design of the intersection would incorporate Olympic View’s plans to extend Veterans Memorial Parkway through their property. It will also factor in impacts of future traffic demand with the building of Royal Bay, Royal Beach, Olympic View and other developments in the area.

More details on the re-design will come out as plans progress, the City says.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter