Plans to expand Langford’s Starlight Stadium still being considered

The previous municipal government had earmarked $4 million for the expansion

Plans to upgrade Starlight Stadium will go to a referendum once the planning stage has been completed.

There is only limited room for expansion at the stadium, and careful consideration is needed as to what is required for the upgrade, said Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson.

“We’re looking at not just X number of seats, but what can the stadium hold, you know, in terms of all the amenities and all the needs for the community,” he said.

Because the project is still in the planning phase, Goodmanson could not commit to a timeline.

No consideration has been given to the roads, and there are various plans to include car parking, but due to the project being in its planning stage, no commitment was made.

“They had some seating planned. No washrooms, change rooms, or concessions.”

Depending on the scope of the upgrade, Starlight Stadium could see extra change rooms, along with more seats and other amenities.

“We’ve had people talking about a beer garden or space for food vendors.”

The stadium building is off this year’s budget for 2024, but Goodmanson would not commit to what might happen in the future.

“I’m not going to guesstimate on anything that is happening in future budgets.”

Goodmanson recognizes that Starlight Stadium is the best in the CRD and plays host to the West Shore Rebels, Pacific FC and Rugby Canada.

“Three great teams of different sports that are fantastic role models for youth, for kids, especially being right near the high school.”

The stadium’s impact on the West Shore community is something that Goodmanson saw firsthand when he was at the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Tigres UAN on Feb. 7.

“People were in the stands chanting and singing, and they didn’t stop for three hours. If you bring that excitement to the area, people want to be a part of that.”

