Plant a tree this Wednesday for National Tree Day

A day dedicated to planting trees couldn’t come at a better time, in the middle of the Global Climate Strike Week of Action and at the tail end of the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Wednesday is National Tree Day, organized by Tree Canada, a non-profit charity dedicated to improving lives of Canadians by planting and nurturing trees.

According to Plant for the Planet — a Victoria based organization focused on facilitating the urban planting of trees by individuals in their backyard or on patios — tree planting remains one of the most effective strategies for climate change mitigation.

In celebration of the day, Plant for the Planet will be selling tree saplings at Canadian Tire Hillside branch and through the Gerry Oaks Meadow Preservation Society.

This comes on the heels of Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps announcing the city will be participating in the United Nations tree planting challenge, pledging to plant 5,000 trees by the end of 2020.

For more information about Plant for Planet visit plantfortheplanet.ca.


