Wooldridge, Loewen comment on judicial recount in Kelowna-Centre

Judicial recount required if the difference between the top two candidates falls within 1/500 of total ballots considered

Although the Elections BC website shows Conservative candidate Kristina Loewen the winner in Kelowna-Centre, there will be a judicial recount of the votes.

The final numbers show Loewen with 11,031 votes and NDP candidate Loyal Wooldridge with 10,993, just a 38 vote difference. A judicial recount is required if the difference between the top two candidates falls within 1/500 of the total ballots considered. In the case of Kelowna-Centre it's 49 votes or fewer.

“I’m proud of the numbers we’ve delivered in Kelowna during the provincial election with the NDP, I don’t think it’s ever been done here,” Wooldridge said. “Obviously, I’m disappointed to be that close to winning the seat here for the first time. It’s a hard pill to swallow.”

Well after the polls had closed on election night (Oct. 19) Wooldridge trailed Loewen by 147 votes, promoting the latter to claim victory in the riding. In the days following the vote, Elections BC stated there were approximately 49,000 out-of-district (mail-in/absentee) ballots to be counted across the province. That figure was later updated to 65,000.

“I’m grateful for the Elections BC staff that have taken this seriously to make sure the election is executed in a democratic way,” Wooldridge added. “I’m pleased with the campaign we’ve run, we put 110 per cent in and our best foot forward. I’m grateful for my campaign staff and volunteers.”

Given the slim vote margin, and pending judicial recount, Wooldridge was asked if he was conceding the race to Loewen.

“I need to listen to my advisors around the next steps and of course when the time is right I’ll issue those congratulations when it’s appropriate.”

Loewen told Black Press Media that after an exhausting week, she was, “happy to be officially declared the winner and excited to get to work for the people of Kelowna-Centre.”

“I was able to take part by observation in both of these processes (recount and absentee votes), and I can say that I have so much respect for our Elections BC office. As an individual who has worked many elections in the past, and even scrutineered once or twice, I am always impressed by our electoral processes here in Canada, British Columbia and in the various municipalities as well,” wrote Loewen in an email statement.

Acknowledging that the Kelowna-Centre race was closer than imagined or desired, she believes it made clear that voting matters.

“Like one volunteer said, after this, you can ‘assume your vote will determine the election’,” said Loewen.

The riding of Surrey-Guilford is also heading for a judicial recount. NDP candidate Garry Begg leads Conservative candidate Honveer Singh Randhawa by 27 votes.

The Elections BC website shows the NDP with 47 seats in the legislature to the Conservatives 44. Enough to form a majority government.