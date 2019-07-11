Several plots are for sale for $20,000 each at the Ross Bay Cemetery. (Facebook/ Old Cemeteries Society)

Plots in famed Victoria cemetery come with $20,000 pricetag

Private sales of cremation plots have appeared on online advertisements

Having an eternal resting place is something most will consider, but that permanence comes at a cost.

The price can change depending on who you want your neighbours in perpetuity to be, but if you’re set to be with the upper crust residents of Victorian history you’d best pull out your chequebook – a private purchase could set you back $20,000.

Several plots have come for sale at the historic Ross Bay Cemetery, which opened in 1873 over the picturesque ocean side at Dallas Road. Of the approximately 28,000 people buried in the 11-hectare site are famed Canadians such as Sir James Douglas, Billy Barker and Emily Carr, as well as a vast collection of premiers, statesmen, governors, soldiers and gold rush prospectors.

ALSO READ: Old Hillcrest Chinese Cemetery receives financial support from Island business leader

Since its establishment the picturesque site has filled up, with only seven plots available for purchase from the City of Victoria. The city has a catch: you can’t buy the grave for yourself in advance. Instead, someone has to purchase it if there’s been a recent death in the family. These city plots range in price from $19,500 for city residents to $25,000 for non-city residents.

These restrictions have resulted in many people turning to private sales.

Two side-by-side cremation plots appeared in an online ad recently in a section near Dallas Road. The private sale lists the two at $40,000

A separate private sale posted on UsedVictoria.com advertises a separate, single cremation plot for $20,000.

ALSO READ: Night time vandals hit Colwood cemetery

If you’re a little bit more flexible with location the price drops significantly, with ads for private sales averaging out to around $1,200 per plot at the Hatley Memorial Gardens, a 53-acre woodland setting.

Another option would be The Royal Oak Burial Park in Saanich, which opened in 1923. It has more than 72,000 people buried in the park, but it’s got a lot of room for more: so far only 78 of its 135 acres have been used.

Prices for plots can range from $1,025 to $23,000 depending on the type of burial and location.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Oak Bay heritage property to spawn a new lot

Just Posted

Road rage on the Trans-Canada Highway

Aggressive driver reported on Monday and Saanich Police talk about what to do if it happens to you

Plots in famed Victoria cemetery come with $20,000 pricetag

Private sales of cremation plots have appeared on online advertisements

Oak Bay heritage property to spawn a new lot

Proposal for Runnymede Place sub-lot goes to September public hearing

‘Definitely unique’: Video captures surfaced submarine south of Vancouver Island

Video viewed more than 6,000 times in less than 24 hours

Royal Roads takes active role in search for cure to rare disease

Community builds support for Victoria girl battling Blau syndrome

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Trout and coho stranded in pools with reduced food amid drought on North Island

Streamflows remain low despite rainfall

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Alberta resident photographs grizzly on North Island

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Most Read