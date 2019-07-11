Plots in famed Victoria cemetery come with $20,000 pricetag

Several plots are for sale for $20,000 each at the Ross Bay Cemetery. (Facebook/ Old Cemeteries Society)

Having an eternal resting place is something most will consider, but that permanence comes at a cost.

The price can change depending on who you want your neighbours in perpetuity to be, but if you’re set to be with the upper crust residents of Victorian history you’d best pull out your chequebook – a private purchase could set you back $20,000.

Several plots have come for sale at the historic Ross Bay Cemetery, which opened in 1873 over the picturesque ocean side at Dallas Road. Of the approximately 28,000 people buried in the 11-hectare site are famed Canadians such as Sir James Douglas, Billy Barker and Emily Carr, as well as a vast collection of premiers, statesmen, governors, soldiers and gold rush prospectors.

ALSO READ: Old Hillcrest Chinese Cemetery receives financial support from Island business leader

Since its establishment the picturesque site has filled up, with only seven plots available for purchase from the City of Victoria. The city has a catch: you can’t buy the grave for yourself in advance. Instead, someone has to purchase it if there’s been a recent death in the family. These city plots range in price from $19,500 for city residents to $25,000 for non-city residents.

These restrictions have resulted in many people turning to private sales.

Two side-by-side cremation plots appeared in an online ad recently in a section near Dallas Road. The private sale lists the two at $40,000

A separate private sale posted on UsedVictoria.com advertises a separate, single cremation plot for $20,000.

ALSO READ: Night time vandals hit Colwood cemetery

If you’re a little bit more flexible with location the price drops significantly, with ads for private sales averaging out to around $1,200 per plot at the Hatley Memorial Gardens, a 53-acre woodland setting.

Another option would be The Royal Oak Burial Park in Saanich, which opened in 1923. It has more than 72,000 people buried in the park, but it’s got a lot of room for more: so far only 78 of its 135 acres have been used.

Prices for plots can range from $1,025 to $23,000 depending on the type of burial and location.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook