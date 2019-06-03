Monday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 19 C. Overnight will see a few clouds and a low of 10 C.(Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Sunny skies, high of 19 C for Monday

Plus your weekly forecast

Monday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 19 C. Overnight will see a few clouds and a low of 10 C.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 10 C with some cloudy periods.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and continuing overnight with a low of 9 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C, with showers continuing overnight with a low of 9 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 9 C.


