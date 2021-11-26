Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau arrives at Abbotsford City Hall on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 to meet with Mayor Henry Braun and others. (Andy Holota/Black Press Media)

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau arrives at Abbotsford City Hall on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 to meet with Mayor Henry Braun and others. (Andy Holota/Black Press Media)

PM Justin Trudeau lands in Abbotsford to tour flooded areas

Meetings first with local officials, and then onto Victoria later in the day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Abbotsford to meet with officials and tour the flood-ravaged Sumas Prairie.

Trudeau landed in Abbotsford in a CAF Bombadier CC-144D Challenger just before 12:30 p.m. and then travelled to Abbotsford City Hall.

There, he is meeting with B.C. Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, Chief Dalton Silver of the Sumas First Nation and Chief Alice McKay of the Matsqui First Nation.

Trudeau will then visit areas affected by the flooding and also meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces. first responders and volunteers who are supporting the local flood-relief efforts.

The prime minister is then due to give a press conference with Premier John Horgan in Victoria at 5:30 p.m. It’s not yet known whether any funding announcements will be made in support of B.C. flood victims and/or recovery efforts.

A large portion of the eastern Sumas Prairie remains under approximately seven feet of water since 180 mm of rain deluged Abbotsford over a two-day period on Nov. 14 and 15, with the Nooksack River in Washington overflowing its dikes and the Sumas diking system experiencing some breaches.

Braun has said it will take weeks for the floodwaters to be cleared, but the impact to farmers and the recovery efforts could last years.

More to come …


