Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a town hall in Nanaimo earlier this year. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

The prime minister is coming back to Vancouver Island, and this time he’s bringing his whole cabinet with him.

PM Justin Trudeau announced today, Aug. 14, that he will hold a cabinet retreat in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23.

According to a press release, the PM and ministers will be discussing economic growth and middle-class job creation.

“Discussions will focus on diversifying international trade, eliminating trade barriers between provinces and territories, and maintaining the integrity and security of Canada’s borders,” the press release reads.

No specific location was announced and the Prime Minister’s Office said that information isn’t yet finalized.

“I look forward to meeting with our new cabinet in beautiful Nanaimo, British Columbia,” Trudeau said in the press release. “Nanaimo is a gateway to Canada’s markets and a tourist destination known around the world. It is a perfect setting to discuss how we can promote Canadian exports, expand tourism, and diversify our trading partnerships, to continue making life better for people from Nanaimo to Corner Brook.”

RELATED: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

RELATED: Justin Trudeau welcomed at Cowichan’s forest discovery centre

RELATED: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops in at Alberni Valley airport

RELATED: Pipeline opponents vocal at Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo

Previous story
Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized
Next story
48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Just Posted

Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized

Less than 24 hours after plaque was installed, an ‘X’ had been scratched through the centre

UPDATE: Motorcyclist involved in Cook Street crash dies

A serious crash sent two to hospital on Monday night

UVic makes push for Indigenous medical students

For more than 15 years James Andrew has been the Indigenous student… Continue reading

The ride of a lifetime

RCMP officer Rusty Olsen shares experience with Musical Ride

School of magic teaches youth to be themselves

Organizers hope to run the camp next summer as well

Reader photos: Greater Victoria’s hazy skies

Lingering smoke from wildfires contributed to the province issuing a smoky skies bulletin

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

Breaking: Trinity Western University changes controversial covenant

Pledge forbidding sexual intimacy outside of marriage to be optional at Langley university: report

Better Business Bureau open for Torch Award nominations

Deadline to nominate an amazing business or employee is Aug. 31

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

West coast city narrowly beats Toronto, but is bested by Calgary

UPDATED: Cars plunge in Italian highway bridge collapse; 25 killed

Five more people are injured and in serious condition

Court hearing on Humboldt Broncos fundraising to test Saskatchewan law

The money has yet to be distributed because Saskatchewan has legislation known as the Informal Public Appeals Act

Fredericton police release scene of shooting spree, but ‘damage’ remains

Residents of a Fredericton apartment complex may not be able to return home just yet

Most Read