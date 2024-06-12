PNE grounds selected as Vancouver's FIFA Fan Festival location

The new amphitheatre at the fairgrounds is set to open ahead of World Cup

The City of Vancouver has selected Hastings Park – or more commonly known as the PNE – for the FIFA Fan Festival location in 2026.

Vancouver is one of the hosts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will run June 11 to July 19, 2026. Vancouver is set to host seven games.

The city announced the PNE grounds as the location for the fan festival Tuesday (June 12), highlighting the city's plans for the new amphitheatre that is set to be built in time for World Cup. The PNE revealed an initial design for the new $65-million amphitheatre in April 2023 that has three viewing areas with a capacity of 10,000.

The festival is for fans who want to watch their favourite teams play but don't have tickets for games at BC Place or elsewhere. Vancouver is just one of the host cities across North America.

The city says detailed planning is underway, and the dates and hours of operation, programming, activations, and specific content will be announced at a later date.