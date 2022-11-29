Host Jennifer Lee Gunson. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: HAVAN offers sound homebuilding and renovation advice

TODAY IN BC: Consumer Resources with CEO Ron Rapp

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ offers sound advice, perfect for people looking for homebuilding, design and renovation connections and resources.

More than just an inspiration board, homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

HAVAN CEO Ron Rapp noted: “It’s a great solution for homeowners who normally would attend a home show wanting to meet with a builder or designer to source information and resources. The podcast offers access to award-winning, industry leaders offering great insight to commonly asked questions, plus things you may not have thought to consider.”

Co-host Jennifer-Lee Gunson grew up in a construction family, while Michael Freedman is new to the industry and approaches each conversation more from a homeowner’s point of view.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Sidney’s museum builds into Christmas with Lego exhibit

Oak Bay High grad Mackennzie Mount, returns to perform in The Nutcracker with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet. (File photo by David Cooper/Victoria Academy of Ballet)
Oak Bay ballerina among Canada’s best staging Nutcracker in Victoria

The Victoria Shoebox Project is looking for donations to help fill more than 700 shoeboxes by Dec. 16, with each and everyone of them destined for a woman in need. (Courtesy Victoria Shoebox Project/Facebook)
Victoria Shoebox Project looking to fill 735 shoeboxes

Michael Goodchild, executive director of the Sidney Museum and Archives, stands next to the permanent Lego display. The museum’s popular Lego exhibit, featuring more than 800 kits, opens Dec. 1 and runs until March 31, 2023. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s museum builds into Christmas with Lego exhibit

Bill Okell shows off his gold medal with Flatout Motorsport’s 1994 Mazda Miata, after a surprise GTL class victory at the Sports Car Club of America 29th American Road Race of Champions. (Courtesy Bill Okell)
Saanich driver wins gold south of the border at 29th American Road Race of Champions

