The Barra MacNeils. (barramacneils.com)

PODCAST.: The Barra MacNeils are Canada’s Celtic Ambassadors

TODAY IN B.C.: Christmas concert tour began on Vancouver Island, spanned nation

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Host Peter McCully talks with Lucy and Stewart MacNeil about their Christmas concert tour that began on Vancouver Island and ended on Cape Breton Island.

The siblings are from Cape Breton Island and began performing together in 1980 while still teenagers (Lucy being only 10) and are classically trained musicians and alumni of Mount Allison University.

“There’s lots of different parts of Christmas that we can draw from in our shows, and I think that’s why it comes across as natural and because we are drawing on real things, it’s not Tinsel Town,” said Lucy.

“I do think that, as Canadians, there’s something about our climate where we live and the expanse of the land we do share,” added Stewart. “There’s things about the Christmas season and the darkness that comes and how it’s so important for people to experience the comforts of home cooking, the smells, the sights, the lights, the sounds. These are things that get us through the dark months.”

The podcast includes two tunes, ‘Toonik Tyme’ from the live album ‘Sessions’ (inspired by the Toonik Tyme Festival in Iqaluit) and ‘O Holy Night’.

The Barra MacNeils won their first East Coast Music Award in 1991, and won a Juno Award for Album of the Year for TimeFrame in 1992, and a Group of the Year award in 2001.

Their 1993 album ‘Closer To Paradise’ earned gold record status. They have been an opening act for Céline Dion and have toured regularly across North America and Europe.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Toonik Time – MacNeil, O Holy Night – Adolphe Adam

Listen: Skull Skates is Canada’s oldest skateboard company.

Listen: Funkanometry, B.C.’s dancing duo brings the funk to millions

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Missing high-risk teen found safe: VicPD
Next story
Arctic front brings icy cold air, halts transit across Greater Victoria

Just Posted

On the expansive glass canvas of a Beacon Avenue business, Santa blows snow as one might a kiss in the mural by Renee Audy. (Photo by Renee Audy)
Meet the artist behind glass canvas magic across Greater Victoria

The Greater Victoria Coffee Ride Cyclists, or the Cycling Santas, gifted eight-year-old Ramsey Frombach with a new bike after seeing her riding every day, in every weather. (Courtesy of Joyce LaRose)
Christmas comes early for determined Saanich Peninsula cyclist

The signal says walk, but piles of icy snow say otherwise at the corner of Blanshard and Broughton in Victoria. Walking may be the only option for many residents as transit halted for a second consecutive day Dec. 21. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Arctic front brings icy cold air, halts transit across Greater Victoria

Traffic was moving slow, but relatively uneventful on Sidney’s Lochside Drive Tuesday evening. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney staff says almost all roads except smaller cul-de-sacs plowed