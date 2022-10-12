Jasper Lament, Nature Trust of B.C. CEO, with son Lucas. (Nature Trust of B.C. photo)

PODCAST.: The Nature Trust of BC has conserved more than 500 properties, 175,000 acres

TODAY IN B.C.: Jasper Lament, ‘Our mission is focused on conserving biodiversity’

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this edition of “today in B.C., host Peter McCully chats with Jasper Lament, CEO of the Nature Trust of BC.

The past two years have been record-breakers for The Nature Trust of BC, as the organization has accelerated land acquisition work, buying private land and protecting it forever.

“Unfortunately, many of our species are at risk of extinction,” said Dr. Jasper Lament. biologist and CEO. “Protecting the rare species of B.C. and the ecosystems that they depend on is really at the core of our conservation mission. B.C. has 50,000 species, only 10 per cent of them have been evaluated for their population status and of those about half are at risk of extinction, so it really describes the biodiversity crisis that we’re in B.C. and more broadly around the world.’

The Nature Trust has four conservation teams – on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan and the Kootenay region, with a team of year-round staff. During the summer months, conservation field crews do the groundwork, taking control of invasive weeds.

“It’s just been great as we’ve been able to provide university students and recent graduates. opportunities to get their toe in the door of the conservation profession,” said Lament.

The Nature Trust of B.C. has no debts and no mortgages and has enjoyed some high-profile donations, for example the Wilson Five Foundation’s donation of $6 million to help the Nature Trust acquire and restore a property on Vancouver Island.

Lament has been CEO of the Nature Trust for 10 years and said “in that time we’ve been able to do so much important land conservation work and worked with so many great people on both our staff and our board, our volunteers, and our donors.”

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: UBCM hosts ‘reimagining healthcare in B.C.’session

LISTEN: Classic car hunting with Matt Sager of TV’s ‘Lost Car Rescue’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityPodcasts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Department of National Defence reminds residents to stay off Metchosin site

Just Posted

Royal Victoria Yacht Club sailing coach Hannah Stevens is the 2020 Sail Canada Instructor of the Year award. The 22-year-old University of Victoria student has sailed at the Oak Bay club much of her life. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay coach named Canadian leader in sport of sailing

Residents should check their smoke detectors annually, according to experts. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria residents urged to plan escape from their home in case of fire

Some of the DND land in the Mary Hill area of Metchosin as seen from Pedder Bay. (File photo courtesy of Troy Dierk)
Department of National Defence reminds residents to stay off Metchosin site

The Saanich Peninsula faces more than just earthquakes in terms of natural emergencies, says Mike Harman, Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief, in encouraging residents to prepare themselves. A weather event that mixes snow with heavy winds leading to a power outage has the potential to leave residents unprepared. (Photo courtesy of Daniel Brimacombe)
Sidney emergency official says residents should be self-sufficient for at least seven days