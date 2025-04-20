Poilievre takes aim at Liberal spending at B.C. campaign stop

Conservative leader keeps up attacks on Liberal leader Mark Carney

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre made a stop at a Surrey, B.C. grocery store early Easter Sunday morning, pledging to "axe the inflation tax" and continuing to attack Liberal leader Mark Carney as the federal election campaign enters its final week.

With Surrey and other Metro Vancouver candidates in attendance, Poilievre continued to hammer home his party's messages about inflation and the high cost of living.

Poilievre took aim at Carney's performance as governor of the Bank of England, saying the now-Liberal leader was blamed for high inflation in the U.K.

Poilievre said a Conservative government would "axe the inflation tax" and end Liberal "overspending."

He promised a Conservative government would cut waste by reducing spending, including cutting bureaucracy and foreign aid. He said the Conservatives would reduce spending on consultants by $10 billion annually and repeated the Conservatives' plans to repeal what they call "anti-development laws," remove the cap on energy production, get rid of the industrial carbon tax and fast-track 10 priority resource projects.

Poilievre attacked the promises in the Liberals' costed platform, taking aim at the $130 billion in spending outlined in it.

"Mark Carney is even more costly than Justin Trudeau," Poilievre told the crowd in Surrey.

"That's the choice in this election, my friends. Do we want another four years of costly Liberal inflation?"

The Conservatives have not yet released a costed platform, as advance voting continues through Easter Sunday and Monday.

Both the Liberals under Carney and the NDP under Jagmeet Singh released their costed platforms on Saturday, April 19.

Poilievre also returned to familiar messages around crime and safety, saying the Conservatives would "lock up the criminals, secure the border and stop the crime."