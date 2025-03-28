 Skip to content
Poilievre serves up ice cream to youngsters during visit to Parksville

Federal Conservative leader brings campaign to Vancouver Island
Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre brought his campaign to Vancouver Island on Friday, March 28.

One of his scheduled stops was in Parksville, at Riptide Lagoon Adventure Golf on Resort Drive, where he met with supporters and Conservative candidate for Courtenay-Alberni, Kris McNichol.

Poilievre went behind the ice cream counter and scooped up some frozen treats for youngsters who were there to greet he and his campaign crew.

Following his Parksville stop, Poilievre headed to Campbell River to meet with supporters there at the Maritime Heritage Centre

 

 

 

About the Author: Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff

