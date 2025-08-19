Poilievre triumphs in crowded Alberta byelection, reclaims seat in Parliament

Independent candidate finishes distant second as record 214 names appear on ballot

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre secured an overwhelming victory in the Aug. 18 Battle River–Crowfoot byelection, paving his return to the House of Commons this fall.

The polls for the byelection were open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., following an advanced vote that saw around 14,000 people mark their ballots early.

Results began coming in around 9 p.m., and early on, Poilievre held a commanding lead, with 85 per cent of the vote.

By 10:55 p.m. (MST) over 66 per cent of the polls had reported, and Poilievre still retained a lead with around 80 per cent of the vote, just shy of the 83 per cent former MP Damien Kurek won the riding with in the April election.

"Thank you very much to the people of Battle River-Crowfoot. If I stand before you, it is by the grace of god and the good generosity of so many people," Poilievre said in a speech at a celebration party in Camrose, thanking his wife, as well as his kids and Kurek.

Independent candidate Bonnie Critchley was in second place, holding steady with around 10 per cent of the vote, and Liberal Candidate Darcy Spady held steady in third place with around four per cent.

The crowded byelection ballot had a national record of 214 names, requiring Elections Canada to adjust it for this byelection.

Instead of the typical marking an 'x' beside the candidate's name, electors needed to write out their choice.

When rolling out these modified ballots, Elections Canada noted that the correct spelling of the candidate's name was not required as long as the elector's intention was clear.