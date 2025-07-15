Poilievre visits Stettler, vows to be voice for Alberta in Ottawa

Town Hall and rally was held July 11

Pierre Poilievre gives a campaign-style speech during his Stettler appearance on July 11.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre made a campaign stop in Stettler on July 11, hosting a town hall and rally at the Stettler Agricultural Society Agriplex.

It is estimated that between 500 and 600 people were in attendance.

The doors for the rally opened around 5:30 p.m., then around an hour later, Stettler Mayor Sean Nolls took to the stage to introduce the now former Member of Parliament for Battle River–Crowfoot, Damien Kurek.

Kurek resigned his seat in June, triggering a byelection that enabled Poilievre to run in his place.

In his introduction of Poilievre, Kurek noted that Poilievre "walks the walk and talks the talk" when it comes to the leadership of the Conservative Party.

Poilievre's time on stage was divided into two parts; in the first, he delivered a campaign-style speech lasting around 30 minutes, before transitioning into a question-and-answer format with Kurek.

"Damien is a true symbol of what a real public servant is," said Poilievre in his opening remarks.

Poilievre reflected on the April election, during which the party made gains nationally, though he narrowly lost his own seat in the Carleton riding.

"It was a narrow loss," said Poilievre. "We fought for all the right things."

Poilievre introduced himself by recounting how his parents lost their home when he was a child due to high interest rates and the fallout of Pierre Trudeau's National Energy Program. He continued talking about his belief in fairness for Western Canada at the federal level.

"We cannot have a strong Canada without a strong Alberta," said Poilievre, noting that he knew he had to earn the riding's trust. "You will have no louder voice for Western Canada on the floor of Parliament."

Much of Poilievre's campaign-style speech was focused on what he would do, should he ever be asked to form government as prime minister.

He noted several pieces of Liberal legislation that he would repeal, including completely getting rid of the carbon tax, reducing the size of the federal government, improving the legal system to reduce crime, quitting going after legal firearms owners, and encouraging the development of oil and gas.

"Our competitors don't pay the carbon tax," said Poilievre. "We're going to get clobbered."

Poilievre also noted that, should he ever form government, the military would be appropriately funded and procurement would go back to being "ahead of schedule and under budget."

During the question-and-answer portion of the evening, Kurek returned to the stage and read off questions from cards that were supplied by the audience.

Audience questions spanned a range of topics, from electoral reform to national security. When asked about the Longest Ballot Committee and the integrity of the election, Poilievre didn't mince words.

"We need to get rid of this long ballot," said Poilievre. "There's no justification for it."

Poilievre floated a requirement of needing 1,000 unique signatures for someone to get on the ballot as one way to cut down on the problem.

Another topic Poilievre was asked about was the Liberal gun bans, which he said he would reverse.

"Those with a (licence) are the least likely to commit a crime with a gun," said Poilievre. "I want to protect Canadians from criminals."

When asked about Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) legislation, he said he stands behind a private member's bill trying to ban its expansion into individuals whose sole issue is mental illness.

"They need treatment, therapy, love and support," said Poilievre. "They can't properly consent if they are in a confused state."

Legislation working its way through the House of Commons will see MAID legalized in those whose sole issue is mental illness sometime in the next 12-18 months.

Before leaving the stage, Poilievre noted that he intends to be present in the riding, should he be elected in the upcoming byelection, but as leader of the party, he needs to be present across the country as well.

Following the time on stage, Poilievre participated in a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity.

The residents of Battle River–Crowfoot head to the polls on Aug. 18.