Polar Bear Swim cancelled due to sewage contamination

Oak Bay High students won’t be jumping in for their annual Polar Bear Swim this year as they were forced to cancel the event last minute due to sewage contamination at Willows Beach.

The CRD closed many beaches this week as heavy rain caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along some shorelines in Greater Victoria.

“Obviously it is unfortunate, but our students’ health comes first,” said Oak Bay Principal Randi Falls. “I know it is a great tradition and I look forward to hopefully making it go next year but with the CRD determining that it is unsafe, I have to honour that.”

The school will go ahead with their pancake breakfast and assembly.

“We’ll move the hot chocolate up from Willows Beach to the school and hopefully the kids will still join us,” said Falls.