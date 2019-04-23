Motorcyclist taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after crash in Oak Bay

Emergency personnel tend to an injured person after a crash on Oak Bay Avenue near Elgin Road. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Emergency personnel tend to an injured person after a crash on Oak Bay Avenue near Elgin Road. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

A motorcycle was one of two vehicles involved in a crash Tuesday shortly before 11 a.m. in Oak Bay.

A bike and car collided on Oak Bay Avenue at the Elgin Road intersection, with significant impact visible to the passenger door of the vehicle, a late model sedan.

The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with injuries after a crash on Oak Bay Ave this morning #yyjtraffic #OakBay pic.twitter.com/I4JEMhXfur — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) April 23, 2019



