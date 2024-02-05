Police and passersby help man in crisis on downtown Nanaimo bridge

Incident happened on the Bastion Street Bridge on Feb. 3

Nanaimo RCMP officers, with the help of passersby, were able to pull a man in crisis from the railing of a downtown bridge.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, on the Bastion Street Bridge over Terminal Avenue.

Officers called to the scene came across several pedestrians speaking with a man who had climbed over the bridge railing and was holding onto a lamppost.

“Responding officers immediately started de-escalation communication with the man while another was able to pull him back over the railing with the assistance of a pedestrian,” the release noted.

RCMP detained the individual under the Mental Health Act and transported him to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Const. Mike Thompson, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said in the release that the incident was an example of community members coming together to help a citizen in need.

“The quick and timely actions of those who called 911 as well as our officers’ immediate response helped bring this situation to a positive conclusion,” he said. “Our officers proved yet again that they are willing to put their own lives at risk to help those in need and were thankful for the extra help.”

