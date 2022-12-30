Police arrest 2 after B&E in Youbou

One suspect taken to hospital for exposure

Police have arrested two after a break-and-enter in Youbou on Dec. 23, 2022. (Gazette file)

RCMP in Lake Cowichan have arrested a man and a woman after responding to a report of a break-and-enter at a recreational property on North Shore Rd. in Youbou.

On Dec. 23, police were called to the property after two suspects were observed on video surveillance stealing items.

Upon responding to the incident, officers located a suspicious vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop.

Once the vehicle stopped for police, the male driver took off on foot into the bushes.

The female passenger was arrested.

“Police pursued the male suspect into the wooded, snow-filled area with the assistance of the Police Dog Services,” said RCMP Corp. Alex Bérubé.

“Officers searched for the suspect for approximately two hours before locating him and placing him under arrest.”

The man was taken to hospital for evaluation due to exposure to the cold, and was then transported back to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment for a bail hearing.

The 36-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman, both of Ladysmith, are facing criminal charges relating to the break-and-enter.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP are reminding recreational property owners to check their properties frequently throughout the year and to report any suspicious activity to police right away.

