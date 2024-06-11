Police arrest 5 in B.C. drug probe of Quebec-based gang

Police say Zone 43 is a gang originally from Quebec that established operations in Vancouver

Five people were arrested after a 14-month Vancouver police investigation in a gang originally from Quebec that is now operating in B.C.

Vancouver police seized 24 kilograms of illicit drugs, including seven kilograms of fentanyl, 11 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of methamphetamine and four kilograms of mixing agents, according to a news release Tuesday (June 11). Officers also seized two handguns and more than $150,000 in cash.

The department's organized crime section has been investigating the operations of Zone 43, which Vancouver police say is a gang originally from Quebec whose members established operations in Vancouver.

In May, police executive five search warrants, with three in Vancouver and two in Burnaby.

Five men were arrested, police said, and others have been identified in the investigation.