Police arrest Duncan man for aggravated assault

  • Jan. 9, 2020 4:12 p.m.
  • News

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment arrested a 42-year old Duncan man for aggravated assault on Dec 30, 2019.

That evening, the RCMP received a report of a stabbing outside of Warmland House on Beverly Street.

Police responded and located a man with several stab wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect, identified by investigators as Jeffery Jones, had fled the scene but turned himself in to police and was arrested several hours later.

A charge of aggravated assault has been approved against Jones, who remains in custody after a first appearance at Duncan Provincial Court.

The assault is not believed to be related to the recent double homicide in the Duncan area on Christmas Eve.

RELATED: Video and photos of persons of interest in Christmas Eve homicides in Duncan

Police also do not believe that the general public is in danger, as this appears to have been a targeted event.

“Investigation has determined this was an isolated incident which occurred over a drug related dispute,” said RCMP Cpl. March of the North Cowichan/Duncan Street Crimes Unit.

“Investigators are continuing to analyze evidence collected, and speak with witnesses related to this investigation.”

The identity of the victim will not be released in order to protect his privacy.

If you have information about this incident, please call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.

